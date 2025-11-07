Marjorie Taylor Greene Praises Nancy Pelosi in Sharp Jab at Trump, Signaling Ongoing Political Reinvention

Years after branding former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a "traitor to our country," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has showered her with praise.

The shift comes amid speculation that the outspoken Georgia congresswoman may launch a presidential bid as payback against President Trump for not backing her Senate ambitions.

When asked about Pelosi's retirement at age 85 after 38 years in Congress, Greene quipped: "Well, my reaction is I believe in term limits."

She then offered genuine admiration: "However, I will praise Nancy Pelosi. She had an incredible career for her party. I served under her speakership in my first term of Congress, and I'm very impressed at her ability to get things done."

Greene went on to critique her own Republican colleagues, whom she has accused of failing to deliver results for voters.

"I wish we could get things done for our party, like Nancy Pelosi was able to deliver for her party," she said. "So, I wish her well in her retirement, but I would like to see people exit Washington a lot sooner rather than wait until they're 80."

The remarks stand in sharp contrast to a 2019 Facebook video uncovered by CNN, in which Greene declared: "She's a traitor to our country, she's guilty of treason... And it's a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason."