Many Somalis are getting FED up with the West, declaring they will leave and go home. "I'm moving. I'm gone. Muslim country. We're gonna rebuild our country." GREAT! BYE BYE! 👋👋
🚨 JUST IN: Many Somalis are getting FED up with the West, declaring they will leave and go home.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 29, 2025
"I'm moving. I'm gone. Muslim country. We're gonna rebuild our country."
GREAT! 👋👋
Deport yourselves from America and all Western nations.pic.twitter.com/MzPqcCAOdH
Get out!ReplyDelete