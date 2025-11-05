Mamdani tells Trump 'I have four words for you' in blistering mayoral victory speech

Zohran Mamdani has been elected mayor of New York City in a political earthquake that will put a 34-year-old democratic socialist in charge of America's largest city.

Mamdani, who becomes the Big Apple's first Muslim mayor, defeated former New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa in a race that became a massive flashpoint in national politics, taking over 50 percent of the vote.

His victory capped a clean sweep for Democrats in the few big races of this off-year election, as Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey and Abigail Spanberger of Virginia easily won governor's races, while Gavin Newsom's Prop 50 campaign was also approved.

Mamdani told supporters who packed into Brooklyn's Paramount Theater and chanted his name: 'I am Muslim. I am a democratic socialist. And most damning of all, I refuse to apologize for any of this.'

The Democrat's promise of free buses, no rent, fewer cops and higher taxes for the wealthy and big business sparked unprecedented support in a mayoral race with the highest turnout in more than 50 years.

But real estate agents fear his victory will spark a mass exodus from the Big Apple and critics - including Wall Street - have warned his policies could cripple the city's economy.

In his ferocious speech promising a 'new dawn' for New York, he quoted late socialist politician Eugene Debs, bragged about 'toppling a political dynasty' and launched into a blistering attack against President Donald Trump - who has called Mamdani a 'communist'.

'If any city can show a nation how to stop Donald Trump, it is the city that gave rise to him,' said Mamdani, who represents a district in the same borough of Queens where the president was raised.

He then directly addressed the president: 'Donald Trump, since I know you're watching, I have four words for you: turn the volume up!'

As Mamdani listed various ways he would take on the Republican president, Trump posted ominously to Truth Social: '...AND SO IT BEGINS!'