Major NYC-Area Airport Hit with Huge Flight Delays from Government Shutdown – Expected to Worsen

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) is currently experiencing average flight delays of nearly three hours due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued an official ground delay program, advising passengers of departure delays averaging 2 hours and 40 minutes on Thursday evening, extending into early Friday morning.

Root Cause: Controller Staffing Crisis

The shutdown has triggered widespread sick-outs among unpaid air traffic controllers, forcing the FAA to implement a 10% reduction in staffing and services at 40 major U.S. airports starting Friday. This safety-driven measure will significantly limit flight volumes at high-traffic hubs, including:

Newark Liberty (EWR)

John F. Kennedy (JFK)

LaGuardia (LGA)

Airlines are expected to cancel up to 4,000 flights nationwide to comply with reduced capacity.

Additional Factors

Separately, LaGuardia Airport is facing up to one-hour delays on Thursday evening due to high winds — unrelated to the shutdown.

Impact on Travelers

Passengers are strongly urged to:

Check flight status frequently via airline apps or websites

Arrive early and prepare for cascading delays or cancellations

Monitor FAA and airport advisories

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that the cuts risk causing "mass chaos" across the NYC-area aviation system.

What’s Next?

The situation is expected to deteriorate further as the 10% staffing reduction takes full effect on Friday. Newark and other major Northeast airports will likely see increased cancellations and prolonged delays throughout the weekend.