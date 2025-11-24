Leaked recording reveals Campbell's exec's sickening remarks about iconic soup's ingredients

Campbell Soup is facing a firestorm after a former employee allegedly secretly recorded a vice president insulting both the company's products and its customers.

Robert Garza of Michigan filed a lawsuit against Campbell's on Thursday and released audio he says features Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer Martin Bally. He provided the damaging recording to Detroit's Local 4 News, which broadcast portions of it.

In the audio, a speaker identified as Bally is heard saying: 'We have s**t for f***king poor people. Who buys our s**t? I don't buy Campbell's products barely anymore. It's not healthy now that I know what the f**'s in it.'

The speaker also referenced 'bioengineered meat,' saying, 'I don't wanna eat a piece of chicken that came from a 3D printer.'

While bioengineered foods are allowed for sale in the US, companies are required to label such products.

Campbell's has disclosed that its canola, corn, soybean and sugar beet are grown from genetically modified seeds.

A Campbell Soup Company spokesperson told Daily Mail: 'We are proud of the food we make, the people who make it and the high-quality ingredients we use. The comments on the recording are not only inaccurate - they are patently absurd.

'Keep in mind, the alleged comments are made by an IT person, who has nothing to do with how we make our food. If the recording is legitimate, the comments are unacceptable. They do not reflect our values and the culture of our company.'

'Mr Bally is temporarily on leave while we conduct an investigation.'

Daily Mail