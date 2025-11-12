Laura Loomer just went full America First - Says U.S. must end all aid to Israel

She wrote:

“After spending this last week in Israel and along the Syrian border, I’ve reached a firm conclusion: Israel must end its dependence on U.S. aid and the U.S. must end all aid to Israel.”

She calls it “golden handcuffs” — Washington using money to control Israel’s sovereignty.

Her point: real allies don’t need paychecks. And America shouldn’t borrow billions to fund anyone else’s wars.

America First means our borders, our people, our priorities.

Comments

Post a Comment