Kato Kaelin looks VERY different 30 years after O.J. Simpson trial

One of the most iconic figures to snag his fleeting spotlight during the 1995 O.J. Simpson murder trial made a seldom-seen public appearance in Los Angeles this week.

Kato Kaelin had been staying in a guesthouse on Simpson's Brentwood estate the night Nicole Brown—Simpson's ex-wife—and her friend Ron Goldman were killed.As a friend of Nicole's, Kaelin took the stand against the ex-NFL star turned actor in the spectacle dubbed "the trial of the century."

The striking blond Kaelin turned into a media darling during the live-broadcast proceedings, sowing seeds of uncertainty about Simpson's location that fateful night at Brown's condo, which sat mere minutes from Simpson's property.

Once the grueling eight-month trial wrapped with Simpson's acquittal in early October 1995, Kaelin milked his newfound celebrity for years afterward.

Kaelin continues to be a regular interview guest when it comes to the Simpson murder trial, and he has more films in the works.