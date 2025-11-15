Jewish New Yorkers rushing to buy guns for protection after anti-Islrael Zohran Mamdani’s victory

Jewish New Yorkers are arming themselves before an anti-Israel “mayor who despises us” takes the helm of New York City, several told The Post this week.
They want to “have a say in our protection and not have to rely on others,” one said.
The morning after mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s victory, firearms instructors and gun shop owners were flooded with urgent pleas. “It’s getting busy because of him,” said longtime gun safety instructor Lance Dashefsky.
Conceal carry permit requests rose 14% from 620 in June, when Zo won the Dem primary, to 706 in August, according to the latest NYPD data.
Licenses can take between six months and a year to get in NYC, and only after completing a mandatory state concealed-carry class that includes 16 hours of classroom study and two hours of live fire training.
