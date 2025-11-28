Horrific image shows cops, Secret Service rush to help shot National Guard troops

A jarring image shows authorities rushing to help two West Virginia National Guard members just moments after they were gunned down by a crazed shooter in Washington, DC, Wednesday afternoon.

Footage captured by CBS News showed the two brave troops lifeless on the ground as scores of law enforcement officers, including cops and Secret Service agents, surrounded them during the chaotic moment.

A nearby bus stop was also shot out during the ambush-style attack, leaving shards of glass on the ground near the disturbing scene.

Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died of her wounds on Thanksgiving while Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains clinging to life as of Friday evening.