Greene calls for 'a new way forward' after Trump pulls support

Greene thanked those who showed their support in a post on social platform X, a day after Trump called her “wacky” and pulled back his support. He has also threatened to back a primary challenger against her.

“I never thought that fighting to release the Epstein files, defending women who were victims of rape, and fighting to expose the web of rich powerful elites would have caused this, but here we are,” the Georgia Republican wrote in the post. “And it truly speaks for itself. There needs to be a new way forward.”

She added that “toxic political industrial complex thrives on ripping us all apart but never delivers anything good for the American people, whom I love.”

Without naming Trump, Greene said she believes in the American people “more than I believe in any leader or political party,” and that the country deserves better leadership.

The Hill