Epstein: 'I am the one able to take him down'

Jeffrey Epstein’s newly released emails about Trump.

Late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein specifically referenced his relationship with President Donald Trump in writing before Trump was elected to office and in the runup to the 2020 election, according to newly obtained emails released Wednesday by the House Oversight Committee.

Karoline Leavitt fires back at reporter who suggests Trump committed sex crimes with an Epstein victim.



CBS: "Did the President ever spend hours at Jeffrey Epstein's house with a victim?"



When asked by PBS News about these exchanges, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump.”

She alleged that “the ‘unnamed victim’ referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever.”

“The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre,” Leavitt added. “These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump’s historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again.”



