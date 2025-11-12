Desperate Americans turn to GoFundMe to pay grocery bills

It's no secret that Americans are struggling financially, with a recent survey finding that more than half have difficulty affording groceries.

The hardship is so severe that many are turning to crowdfunding platforms for help. GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan said on the Opening Bid Unfiltered podcast that the company has seen a notable rise in a category it calls 'essentials,' which covers rent, utility bills, car payments and even food.

'That category has gone up significantly in the last three years in practically all our markets because affordability is an issue in essentially all developed economies,' Cadogan explained.

When asked specifically about groceries, he confirmed the troubling trend: 'Very sadly, yes. We are seeing that more and more.'

The admission comes as the average US grocery bill has increased significantly, with one estimate showing a $100 list from 2019 now costing about $137, a 37 percent increase.

In August, overall inflation rose 2.9 percent over the past year, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The strain on groceries was even greater, as food at home increased 2.7 percent, while prices for meats, poultry, fish and eggs jumped 5.6 percent.

A recent survey by retail technology firm Swiftly found that 70 percent of US consumers are struggling with grocery affordability, a trend likely driving the boom in GoFundMe campaigns for basic essentials.

There are now hundreds of posts seeking help with groceries, from families to students and the elderly.

Cameron Moros from Pennsylvania is asking for funds to support his family, saying: 'Life has been a tough few months, trying to get the car repaired (currently car disabled) 600$ to repair and put groceries on the table for my family! I have two pre-teens, a service dog and no food as of today! Anything will help this holiday season.'

Angelique Carson started a GoFundMe for her friend Silvia, who is having 'financial trouble as a result of the government shutdown.'

'Her main concerns right now are paying her rent and groceries to feed her and Miranda [her daughter],' Carson wrote.

Florida local Ann Liggett is also seeking help to feed her household of six, which relies partly on her daughter-in-law's SNAP benefits.

Sophia Vann from North Carolina opened a campaign in October, saying: 'I am living for the first time by myself. Rent is so expensive, I can’t buy groceries! I’ve lost a lot of weight due to the fact of paying bills instead of buying food.

'If there is any way you can help, I would be eternally grateful.'

Daily Mail