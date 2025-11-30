BREAKING: At an official @TPUSA event, featured speaker Pastor John Amanchukwu called Candace Owens “evil” and “demonic” — and even demanded applause for it. He also urged @RealCandaceO’s husband to stop his wife. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/UdxQtlTPnt — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) November 27, 2025

Candace Owens: TPUSA “Faith” coming to a city near you. 😂😂 “God wants you to CLAP for me”