America Doesn’t Need 600,000 Chinese ‘Students’

In an interview that aired on Monday, President Trump doubled down on his plan to accept 600,000 Chinese students over the next two years. He initially floated this idea in August. On both occasions, his statements drew significant criticism from conservatives.
Allowing 600,000 Chinese nationals to study at our universities poses a grave national security risk. It’s a green light for the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) unrestricted warfare. China has long exploited American college campuses — and American innovation — to further its national agenda, such as aiming to achieve self-sufficiency in technology and dominance in high-tech manufacturing.
Comments
Post a Comment