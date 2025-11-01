Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, a leading voice in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, has sparked intense debate by linking the infamous 1977 "Wow!" signal—detected by America's Big Ear radio telescope—to the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS. Loeb argues that this comet-like visitor, hurtling through our solar system from another star, could have carried advanced alien technology capable of emitting the narrowband radio burst that stunned astronomers decades ago. As America continues to pioneer space exploration through NASA and private innovation, Loeb's bold hypothesis underscores the urgent need for renewed U.S. leadership in decoding potential messages from the cosmos.