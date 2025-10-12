White House Debates Pardon for Ex-Binance CEO CZ Zhao

The New York Post reports on intense White House deliberations over a potential pardon by President Trump for Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, former Binance CEO. Zhao served four months in prison in 2024 for Bank Secrecy Act violations amid a Biden-era crypto crackdown.

Key context: Binance paid $4.3B in fines; Zhao paid $50M and resigned but holds major shares. He petitioned for pardon in May 2025. Debate contrasts his case with FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried's fraud sentence.

Pro-pardon: Seen as 'legal overkill'; would lift felony barriers for Zhao and Binance. Trump allies push for crypto-friendly reversal.

Anti-pardon: Optics issues due to Trump family crypto ties to Binance/Zhao; Democrats like Sen. Blumenthal warn of conflicts.

Implications: No decision yet; could boost crypto industry but spark political backlash.