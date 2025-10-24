We don't know what is REAL anymore

AI-generated monkey hoax had NJ cops going bananas searching for loose primates.

Viral photos showing wild monkeys on the loose in New Jersey sent cops on a frantic search this week — but officials now say it was likely an AI-generated hoax.

The phony images showing scores of primates running wild at Georgia King Village apartment complex in Newark triggered panicked calls to authorities, leading police on a frenzied hunt.

Officers scoured the area and inside the buildings, but the animals were nowhere to be found.

“Officers have not located any monkeys,” he told the outlet, noting the city’s animal control officers also received a similar bogus report on Wednesday.

“Any photos or videos posted on social media regarding this incident are likely AI-generated.”

While the fake sightings are still being investigated, police labeled the incident “a hoax.”

Hariette Guity, who works in an office near where the monkeys were reported, told the outlet she received a call from an alarmed coworker who advised her to “be careful” due to the digital fakes.

“Use AI for the right things, not something like this,” she said.

The incident comes amid nationwide police warnings about a viral TikTok craze dubbed the “AI Homeless Man Prank” — a brazen stunt where people generate images of a homeless man inside their homes or outside their doorways and then report it to authorities.

It's a sick world and getting sicker!

NY Post