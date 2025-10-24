🚨 Viewers are demanding an immediate retraction after MSNBC claims President Trump is now plotting to deploy the military nationwide to kill anyone he wants within the country
🚨 JUST IN: Viewers are demanding an immediate retraction after MSNBC claims President Trump is now plotting to deploy the military nationwide to kill anyone he wants within the country.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 24, 2025
You can't hate these people enough.pic.twitter.com/x3gnvHLJ10
You can't hate these people enough.