UK GOVERNMENT: “No digital ID, no job.”



This isn’t about safety or fairness. It’s about total control.



2.5 million signatures in the U.K. to petition against it.



Why? Because once the state controls your ID, it controls your income, your mobility, and your freedom.



This is… pic.twitter.com/UJ6dRtK1a5 — Children’s Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) October 4, 2025

This isn’t about safety or fairness. It’s about total control.

2.5 million signatures in the U.K. to petition against it.

Why? Because once the state controls your ID, it controls your income, your mobility, and your freedom.

This is the digital prison being built in real time.

Will the world wake up before it’s too late?