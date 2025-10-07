Turning Point USA has now admitted that the text messages released by Candace Owens about Charlie Kirk’s alleged blackmail with Israeli donors are authentic.



They also confirmed that Kirk wrote a letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu, warning him he was losing the public battle.… pic.twitter.com/kNyL3oqAGb — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) October 7, 2025

They also confirmed that Kirk wrote a letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu, warning him he was losing the public battle.

Andrew Kolvet added that Charlie Kirk was not someone who could be controlled.