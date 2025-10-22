Tucker Carlson is a hard NO on investing in Bitcoin, which he believes was created by the CIA, and says he’s more of a GOLD Person



“I fear it will become like so many other things in our country, a scam of sorts, run by a coalition of financial beneficiaries, and the politicians they control, to further their control over American society…

I generally don’t involved with anything I don’t understand.

And Nobody can explain to me who Satoshi was.. the creator of bitcoin, this mysterious guy. I grew up in DC primarily in a government family…. So CIA.”