Trump says ‘we’ll have to see’ on one-state or two-state solution for Gaza

President Trump left the door open Monday for a potential Palestinian state, telling reporters “we’ll have to see” if a one-state or two-state solution would be the better path forward for Gaza.

The president made the remark on the future of the Palestinian enclave as he traveled back to Washington aboard Air Force One, after taking part in the historic signing of the first phase of an Israel-Hamas peace deal in Egypt.

“Well, we’re going to have to see,” Trump told reporters when asked about how the strip will be governed if the peace deal holds. “A lot of people like the one-state solution, some people like the two-state solution. We’ll have to see.”

Trump noted that he hasn’t publicly commented on the solution he prefers.

The president’s 20-point peace framework calls for Gaza to be governed by a “temporary transitional” Palestinian committee overseen by an international “Board of Peace”— headed by Trump himself – as the strip is redeveloped.

The framework notes that upon the redevelopment of Gaza, “the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood.”

“At some point I’ll decide what I think is right,” Trump told reporters. “But it would be in coordination with other states and other countries.”

Trump indicated that he didn’t discuss the political future of Gaza with the world leaders gathered in Egypt for the signing ceremony.

“I’m not talking about single state or double state … I’m talking about the rebuilding of Gaza,” he said.

“That was a power room,” Trump continued. “Those are the richest countries … really, seriously rich countries, and they can handle it.”

