Trump rules out running as Vance’s VP to gain third term, but open to Bannon plan

President Trump stated on Monday that he would not run as Vice President JD Vance’s running mate to bypass the Constitution’s two-term presidential limit. However, he expressed interest in potentially running again in 2028, even suggesting a possible contest against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York.

Trump, aged 79, made these comments in response to a reporter’s question about claims by his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, regarding a secretive strategy to circumvent the 22nd Amendment’s term restrictions.

“I’d love to run again. My poll numbers are the highest they’ve ever been, which is tough,” Trump said aboard Air Force One en route to Tokyo for meetings with Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

According to the RealClearPolitics average of recent polls, Trump’s approval rating is 45.1%. He has frequently hinted at a potential final presidential run, a move many see as an effort to maintain political momentum and avoid early lame-duck status. Trump has also distributed “Trump 2028” campaign hats to White House visitors, further stoking speculation.

Bannon, in an interview with the Economist, claimed Trump would secure a third term, stating, “At the right time, we’ll reveal the plan. But there is a plan.”

Trump firmly rejected the idea of running as Vance’s vice-presidential candidate, with the intention of Vance resigning to allow Trump to assume the presidency, thereby bypassing the 22nd Amendment’s rule limiting individuals to two elected presidential terms.

“I don’t think people would go for that. It’s too slick. It wouldn’t be right,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Still, he left open the possibility of a future candidacy.