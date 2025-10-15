Trump mocks ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, says he’ll refuse their questions over treatment of JD Vance

President Donald Trump blasted ABC News host George Stephanopoulos during a Tuesday meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei.

“We’ll take a couple of questions from the news, and I’m sure they’ll be incredibly non-hostile, and friendly, like JD went through a very ‘friendly’ interview with George Slopadopoulos,” Trump said with apparent sarcasm, making fun of Stephanopoulos’ name.

Trump went on to reference the ABC lawsuit, joking, “He was nice enough to pay me $16 million the last time we came — he had to pay $16 million to me. Which is good. It was worth it. It was worth having somebody lie. If you get $16 million, that’s good.”

He then criticized the recent interview Vice President JD Vance had on the Disney-owned network.

“JD had a very nasty person interviewing him, and we can’t let that happen. Just is inappropriate to cut off a highly respected Vice President of the United States, mid-sentence. I guess it’s one way to win an argument. That was the only way he was gonna win the argument. It was pretty inappropriate, I wanna tell you that.”

Trump later declared that he wouldn’t take questions from “ABC fake news.”