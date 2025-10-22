🚨 BREAKING - PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I looked at the polls. Looks like we're gonna have a Communist as the Mayor of New York."



"Here's the GOOD NEWS: He's gotta go through the WHITE HOUSE." 🔥🔥



"If [Sliwa] dropped out - he's not going to win. And not looking too good for Cuomo… pic.twitter.com/uUiEmytimS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 21, 2025

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "I looked at the polls. Looks like we're gonna have a Communist as the Mayor of New York."

"Here's the GOOD NEWS: He's gotta go through the WHITE HOUSE."

"If Sliwa dropped out - he's not going to win. And not looking too good for Cuomo either. But maybe, I don't know, if Sliwa dropped out, maybe Cuomo would have a little bit of a chance, but not much."

"Would I rather have a Democrat or a Communist. And I would rather have a Democrat."

"And with a communist in charge, look, you just go back a thousand years. I mean, it's been done many times, a thousand years. It's never worked ONCE."