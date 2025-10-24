Trump 2028? Steve Bannon Says YES!

Steve Bannon revealed that 'there's a plan' in place to allow President Trump to stay in the White House past the next presidential election in 2028.

Trump's former top advisor has previously teased the idea that the president could evade the 22nd amendment - which limits people from being elected president more than twice.

In an interview with The Economist, Bannon spelled out in plain terms that team Trump has strategized how to keep him in the White House.

'At the appropriate time we'll lay out what the plan is, but there's a plan and President Trump will be the president in '28,' he said.

When questioned about Constitutional law, Bannon reassured the interviewers that there were ways around it.

'There's many different alternatives. At the appropriate time, we'll lay out what the plan is, but there's a plan.'

Bannon is certain that the president will win re-election in 2028 no matter who the Democrats run.

'He's gonna get a third term. Trump is gonna be president in '28, and people just sort of [need to] get accommodated with that,' Bannon said.

The longtime believer in the president went even further, referring to Trump as 'a vehicle of divine providence.'

'He's not perfect. He's not churchy, not particularly religious, but he's an instrument of divine will. And you could tell this by how he's been able to pull this off. We need him for at least one more term, right? And he'll get that in '28.'

Bannon even said that it will be easier to win in 2028 than it was in 2024 and 2016.

'We had longer odds in '16 and longer odds in '24 than we've got in '28. We have to finish what we started.'

