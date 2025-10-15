This BS has to end: NO JAIL TIME for DC teens who violently injured DOGE staffer

Two teenagers who jumped former DOGE staffer Edward “Big Balls” Coristine have avoided jail after pleading guilty to simple assault at a Washington, DC, court.

The boy and girl, both 15, from Hyattsville, Maryland, were sentenced to probation at a DC court on Tuesday, just over two months after the pair were arrested for the savage Aug. 3 attack, WUSA9 reported.

The boy was handed a 12-month probation and allowed to return home under strict house arrest, while the girl was given a nine-month probation and remanded to a local youth shelter.

Their accomplices in the attempted carjacking and assault at approximately 3 a.m. in a DC parking garage remain at large.

Coristine was left with a concussion and a broken nose after he and a female companion were jumped by “a group of 10 guys,” the ex-DOGE employee previously said.

