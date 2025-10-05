🚨The REAL ID Endgame is Here. Time to Resist

The REAL ID Endgame is Here. Here’s How to Resist.



A chilling and crucial conversation is breaking through the noise. Bret Weinstein exposes the deceptive push for national ID compliance.



The takeaway is clear: This is not about security; it's about control, and the system is… pic.twitter.com/OKUkJRctyp — Camus (@newstart_2024) October 6, 2025

A chilling and crucial conversation is breaking through the noise. Bret Weinstein exposes the deceptive push for national ID compliance.

The takeaway is clear: This is not about security; it's about control, and the system is far from complete.

Here’s the powerful summary of what you must know:

🔸 The Deception: We are being lied to. The narrative that REAL ID is a done deal is false. The fact that it's being aggressively pushed now is a signal from our adversaries that they need this control mechanism implemented urgently. As one speaker noted, "They have deceived us into thinking we are farther down this road than we are."

🔸 The Weakness: The system is vulnerable. A staggering 44% of state IDs and driver's licenses are still non-compliant. This is our leverage. The pressure is a sign they do not have the data they want. The goal is to resist and drive that number higher, to 46%, 48%, and beyond.

🔸 The Immediate Action Plan:

1. DO NOT GET A REAL ID. When you renew or visit the DMV, explicitly request a standard state ID or driver's license.

2. NEUTRALIZE THE AIRPORT ISSUE: Get a U.S. Passport Card. It functions for domestic air travel without enrolling you in the REAL ID system. As discussed, "They don't even mention REAL ID to you because the passport card serves that function."

3. DON'T WAIT FOR RENEWAL. Evidence suggests DMV offices have, in some cases, gone "rogue," working directly with federal agencies against state laws. Secure your non-compliant ID now before they make it impossible.

4. PRESSURE YOUR STATE LEGISLATORS: Demand they exercise their constitutional right to nullify this federal overreach and withdraw your state from the REAL ID system.

The bottom line: This is a critical juncture for personal liberty. Acquiescence is consent to a system of unprecedented data collection and control.

Your mission: Opt out, protect your data, and empower your state to resist. The time to act is NOW.