The FBI BETRAYED America: Secret Plot to Crush Free Speech

What you’re about to hear is more than a scandal—it’s proof of coordinated government censorship. The FBI, CDC, and other agencies pressured social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to flag content as “mal-information,” even when it was TRUE. From the Twitter Files to shadowbans and blacklists, this episode uncovers how Big Tech and federal agencies worked together to silence dissent, crush free speech, and manipulate the narrative. Discover the chilling reality of backdoor communications between the government and Silicon Valley.