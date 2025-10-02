A chilling revelation from Whitney Webb’s analysis of the Kissinger-Schmidt doctrine on artificial intelligence. The "convenience" narrative is a facade for the elite's true ambition: a fundamental war on human perception.

According to Webb's dissection of "The Age of AI," the real promise, as seen by figures like Eric Schmidt—architect of the U.S. national security state's AI roadmap—is to forever alter how humanity processes reality.

Their envisioned future?

- An information ecosystem dominated by AI-generated content.

- That same AI acting as the omnipresent censor.

- A world where humanity is gradually conditioned to depend on AI to dictate what is real and what is not.

This is the ultimate perception management. They create a problem of AI-powered misinformation and propose a solution of total AI control, creating a self-justifying loop of dependency.

The end goal? The deliberate creation of a two-tier society:

🔺 A Cognitively Enhanced Elite: Those who program, regulate, and are enhanced by AI. They set the objective functions and control the reality engine.

🔻 A Cognitively Diminished Underclass: The vast majority, acted upon by the AI system. They become emotionally manipulated, lose the capacity for critical thought, and are forced to outsource their thinking and even their preferences to the algorithm.

This is a direct war for sovereignty over human perception. As Webb powerfully argues, the solution is not to reform this system, but to build a post-social media, post-smartphone world if we are to avoid this dystopian, post-human future.

The choice is becoming stark: reclaim our cognitive autonomy or surrender to becoming managed subjects in a world we no longer understand.