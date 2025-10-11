Prince Andrew secretly told Jeffrey Epstein they would 'play some more soon' just a day after photo of him with teenage sex victim emerged

A leaked email reveals that Prince Andrew secretly told Jeffrey Epstein, "we are in this together," just one day after The Mail on Sunday published the well-known photo of the Duke with his alleged teenage victim.

In the email, Andrew expressed concern for Epstein, reassuring the disgraced billionaire that they would overcome media scrutiny. Sent on February 28, 2011—12 weeks after Andrew claimed to have cut off contact with Epstein following their photographed meeting in Central Park in December 2010—the email contradicts his BBC Newsnight interview, where he denied any further contact.

This follows recent reports of the Duchess of York calling Epstein her "supreme friend" despite publicly disavowing him.

The email intensifies pressure on the Royal Family to distance themselves from the Yorks and raises questions about their residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.