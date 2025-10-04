OMG .. you cannot make this up .. These are some of the things the Democrats are demanding we fund

OMG.. you cannot make this up..— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 3, 2025
These are some of the things the Democrats are demanding we fund:
- $3 million for circumcisions and vasectomies in Zambia
- $833k for transgender people in Nepal
- $4.2 million for lgbtq people in the Western Balkans and Uganda
- $3.6 million for pastry cooking classes and dance focus groups for male prostitutes in Haiti
- $500k for electric buses in Rwanda
- $6 million for media organizations for the Palestinians
- $300k for a pride parade in Lesotho
- $882k for social media and mentorship in Serbia
Are they serious?