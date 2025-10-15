Nutty Dem Jasmine Crockett Says ‘Doctors’ Are Telling Her Trump Suffered a Debilitating Stroke

The Democratic Party seems to have assigned Jasmine Crockett to promote conspiracy theories. She’s spreading false claims that President Donald Trump had a stroke and is experiencing declining mental and physical health. These assertions contradict reality and his recent positive health report from Walter Reed, but when have Democrats let facts stand in the way of a fabricated narrative?

These people are sick.