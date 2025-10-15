Nutty Dem Jasmine Crockett Says ‘Doctors’ Are Telling Her Trump Suffered a Debilitating Stroke

The Democratic Party seems to have assigned Jasmine Crockett to promote conspiracy theories. She’s spreading false claims that President Donald Trump had a stroke and is experiencing declining mental and physical health. These assertions contradict reality and his recent positive health report from Walter Reed, but when have Democrats let facts stand in the way of a fabricated narrative?

LEFT: Jasmine Crockett engages in unhinged conspiracy theories about Trump having a stroke and being physically and mentally unfit for president.



RIGHT: 24 hours of Trump’s schedule after brokering historic peace deal. pic.twitter.com/MwBh6bx795 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 15, 2025

These people are sick.