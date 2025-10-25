NFL star is dragged into NBA gambling scandal as escalating crisis threatens to tear American sports world apart

An alleged victim of the Mafia-led gambling operation that has rocked the NBA claims he was scammed out of $1million in a single night - and this scheme was actually fronted by an an ex-NFL star.

The NBA was plunged into chaos earlier this week after the FBI arrested Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former Cleveland Cavaliers player Damon Jones among more than 30 individuals in a wide-ranging gambling investigation.

However, it now appears the issue might spread across multiple sports following fresh allegations from an individual who claims he was swindled out of $1million at a private, high-stakes poker game involving a former NFL star.

Speaking to the New York Post, the individual, who remained anonymous, said: 'During the game, we were around a bunch of bad guys, and they were trying to suck every bit away from us. And they did. They did a good job, and I'm still shell-shocked to this day from that night'.

The individual claimed he was invited to the poker game 'with a really solid group of people. We would never have been there if not for the professional athlete.'

The man did not name the athlete but indicated it was a former NFL player, according to the outlet.

He claimed that Curtis Meeks - who was named in the federal indictment on Thursday - was involved in the alleged rigged game that saw him and his friends lose $1million in a single night.

The unnamed individual claimed that he felt the situation was sketchy from the off, before becoming aware that they were being scammed midway through the game.

He further explained: 'Those guys cheated with a device, and they cheated me and cheated other people who were good people. And they used a star athlete.

'They used the star to do it. They had us excited. The only reason they were able to pull this off was because they had a professional athlete in place,' the source said.

'We knew that it was a device because of how they would push. It wasn't like a thing where they could see the backs of cards. It was like, let's go all in before any cards even come out.

'They wouldn't let up in trying to get their money. It got scarier and scarier. Serious threats were made. Ultimately, we just agreed to pay them,' the victim explained.

He alleges that it was initially planned for the ex-NFL star to join their poker game at a public location. However, he claims it was then changed to his high-rise apartment.

The alleged victim then claims that, once he and his friends arrived, the host doubled the buy-in price from $10,000 to $20,000.

Daily Mail