Nancy Pelosi Melts Down! “Shut up" snaps her imperial majesty

Nancy Pelosi lost it yesterday. Leaving the Capitol, Alison Steinberg of Lindell TV asked the California liberal why she didn’t deploy the National Guard on January 6. It comes as the House is re-investigating that riot. Steinberg wondered whether Pelosi feared she’d be found liable for that day. It struck a nerve because Pelosi totally melted down.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Rep. Nancy Pelosi LOSES IT, goes BERSERK and yells at reporter when asked, "why did you refuse the National Guard on January 6th!"



PELOSI *Aggressively pointing*: "SHUT UP!! I did NOT refuse the National Guard. Why are you coming here with Republican talking… pic.twitter.com/vj6jXeGI3x — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 15, 2025

That’s a lie, Nancy. Here's the proof: