Nancy Pelosi Melts Down! “Shut up" snaps her imperial majesty

Nancy Pelosi lost it yesterday. Leaving the Capitol, Alison Steinberg of Lindell TV asked the California liberal why she didn’t deploy the National Guard on January 6. It comes as the House is re-investigating that riot. Steinberg wondered whether Pelosi feared she’d be found liable for that day. It struck a nerve because Pelosi totally melted down.

That’s a lie, Nancy. Here's the proof: