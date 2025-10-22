MTG to Tucker: Israel can’t silence me. They can try to primary me, smear me, or take me out. I’ll never back down.
Israel can’t silence me.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 23, 2025
They can try to primary me, smear me, or take me out. I’ll never back down.
I didn’t run for Congress to fight for Israel, I ran to fight for the American people.
I’ve introduced amendments to strip billions in funding to Israel and other foreign… pic.twitter.com/OBOa3AKpYU
The American people see through the lies. We’re putting America First again.