Max Scherzer comes up big after fighting to stay in game during fiery mound visit

Max Scherzer lived up to the Mad Max moniker on Thursday night in Seattle.

And it paid off for the Blue Jays in their 8-2 win over the Mariners in Game 4 of the ALCS.

After Scherzer got the first two outs against the Mariners in the bottom fifth inning and was sitting at 70 pitches on the night, Blue Jays manager John Schneider came out to the mound for a visit.

When the skipper comes out, that usually spells the end of the night for a pitcher, but Scherzer was fired up and said emphatically to Schneider that he wanted to stay in the game.

“I thought he was going to kill me. It was great,” Schneider said afterward. “He has this Mad Max persona, but he backed it up tonight.

Max Scherzer asked very nicely to stay in the game. pic.twitter.com/cwKKB3WUl6 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 17, 2025