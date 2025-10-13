Massive Chiefs-Lions fight breaks out postgame

A fight broke out at the end of the Chiefs’ win over the Lions after Detroit defensive back Brian Branch slapped Kansas City receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The brawl occurred just after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneeled down to run out the rest of the clock and the players started to shake hands.

Branch walked right by Isiah Pacheco and snubbed a handshake from Mahomes before getting into the face of Smith-Schuster and slapping the Kansas City receiver.

Pacheco tried to keep Branch back after the punch, but Smith-Schuster came racing back toward him and tried to take some revenge — which set off a massive melee.

The situation quickly got under control as cool heads prevailed.

Dan Campbell publicly apologized for Brian Branch punching KC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after the game.