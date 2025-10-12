MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE: " Here goes another a hundred billion dollars to Ukraine, or $30 billion to Israel, but yet nobody can afford health insurance premiums."



"And then I'm getting yelled at by Republican colleagues for saying that out loud. I'm like, this is insane!" pic.twitter.com/ny3t5lCZWY — Ken Klippenstein (NSPM-7 Compliant) (@kenklippenstein) October 12, 2025

