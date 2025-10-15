Los Angeles sparks fury as it declares state of emergency to combat ICE crackdowns: 'A middle finger to the law'

Los Angeles declared a state of emergency in response to immigration raids taking place across the city as California ramps up its resistance to President Trump.

The bold move would provide assistance to Los Angeles residents targeted by ICE as Governor Gavin Newsom positions himself for the Democratic nomination to run for president in 2028.

Attorney General Pam Bondi blasted the action during an interview on Fox News on Tuesday night.

Sean Hannity asked Bondi whether California's move to provide rent relief for tenants who have fallen behind as a result of the ICE was illegal.

'It is,' Bondi said bluntly.

Nearly a third of the 10 million people who live in the county are born outside the US, meaning it could affect a massive chunk of the population.

Trump's top law enforcement official then criticized Democrats for fundraising during the government shutdown. Bondi said that all federal law enforcement were 'probably not getting a paycheck' this week due to the stoppage.

ICE told Fox News Digital that the 'only state of emergency is the one the residents of Los Angeles face after electing officials who give a middle finger to the law.'

Spokesperson Emily Convington suggested that the money should instead go to legal residents who were affected by recent fires.

'Perhaps the board should 'supervise' funds to support law-abiding fire victims who still haven't recovered, instead of criminal illegal aliens seeking refuge in their sanctuary city,' Convington said.

'While they publicly fear-monger, I would be shocked if they didn't agree with ICE removing a child rapist from their neighborhood.'

