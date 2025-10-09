Letitia James releases defiant video message to Trump after indictment

New York Attorney General Letitia James slammed President Trump's 'desperate weaponization' of the Department of Justice following a bombshell indictment accusing her of mortgage fraud.

'This is nothing more than a continuation of the president's desperate weaponization of our justice system,' she wrote on X.

'I am not fearful - I am fearless,' she declared, vowing: 'We will fight these baseless charges aggressively and my office will continue to fiercely protect New Yorkers and their rights.'

In her video, James also accused the president of 'forcing federal law enforcement agencies to do his bidding, all because I did my job as the New York State Attorney General.

'These charges are baseless and the president's own public statements make clear that his only goal is political retribution at any cost,' she continued.

The attorney general went on to tell 'leaders on both sides of the aisle to speak out against this blatant perversion of our system of justice.'

