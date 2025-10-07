Kaitlan Collins grows visibly irritated on-air as Jim Jordan calls out Democrats

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins grows visibly irritated on-air as Rep. Jim Jordan calls out Democrats for backing healthcare benefits for illegal immigrants.



Collins tried to move on as she sifted through her papers, but Jordan wasn’t letting her off easy.



COLLINS: "If premiums jump,…

COLLINS: “If premiums jump, people can’t afford it; they don’t have health care. And the burden on people who are sick and need that coverage is higher.”

JORDAN: “I’ll tell you what the Democrats want. The Democrats want health care for people who are non-citizens. That’s driving up health care costs too.”

COLLINS: “Don’t change the subject.”

JORDAN: “No, the subject is you’re talking about health care. And all I know is Maxine Waters said we want health care for illegal immigrants.”

COLLINS: “But I’m talking about the subsidies themselves.”

JORDAN: “Every single Democrat presidential candidate back in 2020—they asked them, how many of you will support health care for people who are non-citizens, for illegal immigrants? Everyone on stage raised their hand. Kamala Harris raised her hand. Joe Biden raised his hand. Pete Buttigieg—they all raised their hand. That’s what they’re for. That’s what they want here in this bill.”

COLLINS: “We went through all this with House Speaker Mike Johnson last week, trust me. But my point was on the subsidies themselves.”

JORDAN: “You went through it because that’s their position, and we’re opposed to that position. We don’t think that’s common sense. We don’t think extending and expanding Obamacare and giving it to illegal migrants is going to help the subsidies. How is that going to help the families I represent?”