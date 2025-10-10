John Bolton Could Be Charged or Indicted Early Next Week

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton might be charged or indicted next week according to MSNBC News. He is accused of mishandling confidential documents. This follows a raid on his home this past summer.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said they had two unnamed sources who informed them that he will be the subject of a complaint and that the Acting U.S. Attorney in Maryland “is moving forward quickly to seek criminal charges against Bolton.”

The claims center on him improperly keeping classified information in his Maryland home.

The 76-year-old Bolton served as President Trump’s NSA from April 2018 to September 2019. He then became a very harsh critic of the President and wrote a vicious book trying to take him down, “The Room Where It Happened.”

Trump’s first administration opened an investigation in 2020 about “Bolton’s alleged use of a private email to send classified national security documents to his wife and daughter from his work desk before his dismissal by Trump in September 2019.”

The prosecutor might go directly to court instead of first going to a grand jury.

Independent Sentinel