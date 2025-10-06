Joe Rogan Sounds the Alarm: The Digital ID is the Ultimate Tool of Control



In a chilling monologue, Joe Rogan connects the dots between the UK’s new digital ID system and over 12,000 arrests for "mild social media posts." He identifies this as a coordinated, fundamental attack… pic.twitter.com/XxqcTgHUo9 — Camus (@newstart_2024) October 5, 2025

This isn't about public safety; it's about power, control, and resources. Rogan lays out the authoritarian playbook:

- Digital Enslavement: The rollout of digital IDs is the gateway. Soon, this will be mandatory to work, vote, and travel, creating a system of total compliance.

- The Silencing of Dissent: Citizens are being arrested for "liking" posts or simply criticizing government policy. This is not about preventing violence, but about criminalizing wrongthink.

- The New Tyranny: This is the modern equivalent of kings and emperors consolidating power. The goal is to limit the people's ability to rebel, keep them divided over trivial issues, and seize total control.

Rogan points to a telling quote from Hillary Clinton: "If we lose... we can't control social media, we lose control." This admission reveals the truth—they see the public not as citizens to serve, but as a population to be managed.

The nightmare of an "Orwellian" state is no longer fiction. It is being implemented in plain sight, and the time to recognize the threat is now.