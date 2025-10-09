Jimmy Kimmel says he’d ‘love’ to have Trump on his show: ‘I’ll ask him’

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel said he would “love” to bring President Trump on his nearly axed ABC show despite frequent clashes with the prez online and the White House’s celebration of its suspension.

“I’d love to have Trump on the show, for sure,” Kimmel said during an interview at the Bloomberg Screentime media conference on Wednesday. “All right, I’ll ask him.”

The network mainstay “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was yanked off the air for almost a week in September after the 57-year-old host made flagrant comments insinuating that Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin was part of the MAGA movement.

Trump had reveled in its temporary cancellation and said he wished it were permanent.