🚨 BREAKING: In an incredible move, Walmart just PAUSED job offers to people who would need H-1B Visas.



This is because of President Trump's new $100 THOUSAND visa fee.



GOOD! This signifies the H-1Bs were NOT absolutely necessary for Walmart and they can hire Americans. 🇺🇸… pic.twitter.com/K885va8GFC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 21, 2025

GOOD! This signifies the H-1Bs were NOT absolutely necessary for Walmart and they can hire Americans.

Commerce Sec. Howard Lutnick recently said on the new fee: "$100,000 - so either the person is very valuable to the company and America, or they're going to depart and the company's going to HIRE an AMERICAN!"

"Hire Americans and make sure the people coming in are the top, top people. Stop the nonsense of letting people just come into this country on these visas that were given away for free."