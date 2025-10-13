Heartwarming moment shows Israeli hostage speaking with mother for the first time in two years

An elated mother of one of the freed Israeli hostages was able to video chat with her son for the first time since he was taken captive by Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

“You’re coming home! You’re all coming home!” Einav Zangauker was seen telling her 25-year-old son, Matan Zangauker, a video posted on X by the Jerusalem Post shows.

“There’s no more war,” she added, fighting back tears during the emotional call.

For Einav, the emotional video call marked the first time she’d spoken to her son since he was taken from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz with his partner, Ilana Gritzewsky, who was freed from Hamas captivity in November 2023.

