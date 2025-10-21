Gas prices may drop below $3 mark for first time in 4 years

Gas prices could drop to the $3 mark for the first time in four years as a swelling oil supply drives crude prices sharply lower, according to a recent analysis by AAA.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline dropped to $3.05 last week due to falling crude oil prices, lower gasoline demand and cheaper winter-blend gasoline at the pump, according to AAA.

The last time the national average reached $3 per gallon was May 2021.

AAA’s report aligns with projections issued by the EIA in September, which anticipate the U.S. average retail price for regular-grade gasoline to be about $3.10 per gallon for the remainder of this year and $2.90 per gallon in 2026.

