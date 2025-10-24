🚨 FREE SPEECH IS NOW A CRIME IN THE UK 🚨



During an anti-digital ID march in London, I was using my voice - a megaphone and my right to speak freely - to warn the public about Digital ID and what’s coming. That’s when they tried to shut me down. They tried to control where I… pic.twitter.com/uzh782V7bY — Nazarin Veronica (@nazarinveronica) October 23, 2025

From Nazarin Veronica:

During an anti-digital ID march in London, I was using my voice - a megaphone and my right to speak freely - to warn the public about Digital ID and what’s coming. That’s when they tried to shut me down. They tried to control where I walked, where I stood, and how I spoke - all under Section 12 of the Public Order Act.

They surrounded me and used their bodies to physically block and push me in the direction they wanted me to go - as if I needed permission to exist in public space. It was pure intimidation dressed up as “crowd control.”

They forget that I am not property of the state. I am a free individual, and I can go wherever I want. Since when did speaking to the public, peacefully, become something that needs to be “directed” or “controlled”?

This is the state of “free speech” in the UK right now - where you’re treated like a criminal for using your voice. The police are being used as tools of compliance, enforcing silence on anyone who dares to challenge the narrative.

And this is exactly what Digital ID will lead to - a world where every move, every word, every “non-compliant” opinion is tracked, scored, and punished through a social credit system. Speak out too much, and they’ll switch off your access. That’s where this is heading.

But here’s the truth they don’t want you to realise: if enough of us stand up, they cannot implement it. It becomes impossible. Their system of control only works if we submit to it - and more people are waking up every day.

This is why it’s so important to keep showing up and speaking out.

