🚨 JUST IN: FBI Director Kash Patel says there are 110 THOUSAND GANG MEMBERS on the streets of Chicago



"We learned that the Chicago city streets have 110,000 gang members. That's right. You heard me right. They had 1,200 shootings this year alone, 360 homicides."



"When… pic.twitter.com/Q5woPY1g5l — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 8, 2025

"We learned that the Chicago city streets have 110,000 gang members. That's right. You heard me right. They had 1,200 shootings this year alone, 360 homicides."

"When politicians choose to side with those metrics and not their citizenry, thank God we have President Trump and this Department of Justice and this FBI going in there and crushing violent crime."

"And President Trump sent us into these cities quietly to set the stage, to set up for the National Guard, to see the success that we saw in Washington, D.C., in Memphis."

"The agents at the FBI know that they have the backing of the American people and their government."